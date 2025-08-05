New EPFO Rule: No UAN Without Aadhaar Face Scan. What You Must Know Now

In a significant move towards digital empowerment, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a new method for generating and activating the Universal Account Number (UAN). Effective from August 1, 2025, employees can now generate their UAN directly through the UMANG App using Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology-without needing to approach their employer.

This change was announced in an official EPFO circular dated July 30, 2025, which stated that the traditional method of UAN generation through employers will only continue for international workers and citizens of Nepal and Bhutan.

What's New?

EPFO has now made three services available on the UMANG App using

Face Authentication Technology:

UAN Allotment and Activation - For those who don't have a UAN. UAN Activation - For those who already have a UAN but haven't activated it. Face Authentication for Activated UANs - For updating EPFO records via Aadhaar.

Step-by-Step: How to Create or Activate UAN

To Create a New UAN:

Download and open the UMANG App. Select "UAN Allotment and Activation". Enter your Aadhaar number and mobile number. Give consent and send the OTP. Install Aadhaar Face RD App, if not already installed. Complete Face Authentication. If your Aadhaar isn't linked to any UAN, a new UAN will be generated and sent via SMS.

To Activate an Existing UAN:

Go to "UAN Activation" on the UMANG App. Enter your UAN, Aadhaar number, and mobile number. Consent and send OTP. Complete face scan for verification. A temporary password will be sent by SMS, and your UAN will be activated. To Update EPFO Records with Face Authentication: Use the "Face Authentication of Already Activated UANs" option to verify your Aadhaar and update records directly in the EPFO system.

Benefits of the New System:

No need to contact employer for UAN generation. Quick, secure process through Aadhaar verification. Access to EPFO services instantly - such as passbook viewing, KYC updates, and claim submission. Photo and address update directly from Aadhaar.

Need Help?

Contact the UMANG App Helpdesk or EPFO Customer Support for any technical issues. This update is a major step forward in making employee services more accessible and efficient, supporting the government's goal of full digitalization.