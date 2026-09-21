"MNS Style": Influencer Made To Prostrate Before Raj Thackeray's Photo Over Reel

A social media influencer in Maharashtra was humiliated and shamed by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers over a reel which allegedly mocked party chief Raj Thackeray.

Mahesh Mote, the influencer, was caught by MNS workers and made to prostrate before a photograph of Raj Thackeray. Not only this, the MNS leaders smeared black ink on his face, forced him to do sit-ups with slippers on his head, and then record an apology video.

In tears, Mote is seen apologising for his reel in the video released by the MNS leaders.

With folded hands, he offered an "unconditional" apology to Raj Thackeray and MNS workers, pleading not to be harassed further.

"I inadvertently said something wrong about Raj Saheb, and I also mistakenly spoke inappropriately about Shubham Dada and other MNS office-bearers. Today, I deeply regret my mistake. Because of this reel, I have found myself in this predicament. I sincerely apologise to the MNS party and to all of you," Mote said in the apology video, fear writ large on his face and tears rolling down.

MNS leader Shubham Jagdale (left) bragged about the incident in a video

Shubham Jagdale, the MNS sub-divisional president for the Hadapsar Assembly constituency, alleged that the influencer had used extremely abusive language regarding MNS chief Raj Thackeray in a video posted about 15 days ago.

Mote had reportedly been in Kerala for the last 15-20 days. As soon as MNS workers got wind of his return to Pune and his presence in the Katraj area, they reached the spot, apprehended him at a park in Katraj and brought him to the MNS public relations office.

Detailing the incident, Shubham Jagdale stated that at the office, Mote was served 'Mahaprasad' - a euphemism for the party's signature style of rough justice.

Bragging about the incident, Jagdale later called it "MNS style" and stated that anyone who insults Raj Thackeray would meet the same fate.

"We brought him to our office and made him lie down before a portrait of the respected Raj Saheb Thackeray and demanded an apology. In true MNS style, we gave him a fitting reply in our own language - something you might even call 'Mahaprasad'. I believe that if anyone makes such remarks against Raj Saheb Thackeray, MNS will respond in exactly this manner," the MNS leader stated.

(With Inputs From Yashpal Sonkamble)