ChatGPT, Button Cameras, Earbuds: How Fireman Ran High-Tech Cheating Racket

A routine government recruitment exam in Delhi blew the lid off an elaborate cheating racket, and the man accused of running it was himself a government employee.

Delhi Police have busted a network accused of helping candidates cheat in recruitment examinations, arresting eight people in connection with the case. Police said the alleged mastermind, Sonu Kumar, has been working as a fireman in Chandigarh since 2022.

How The Racket Came To Light

The case came to light on May 26 after two candidates were caught cheating during a recruitment examination conducted by the Central Sanskrit University in Delhi.

Around 256 candidates had appeared for the examination to fill six Lower Division Clerk (LDC) posts. After the two candidates were caught, police registered a case and launched an investigation, eventually uncovering what they describe as a larger organised network.

Those arrested have been identified as Hemant Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Rinku Sharma, Vedprakash, Akshay, Sunny, Deepak and the alleged mastermind, Sonu Kumar. Police said some of the accused appeared as candidates, while others acted as agents who arranged the cheating. One of those arrested was reportedly scheduled to appear for a job interview.

Candidates Charged Rs 8-12 Lakh

During questioning, investigators found that the gang allegedly tracked recruitment drives across various government departments and institutions before approaching job seekers directly.

Police said candidates were charged between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12 lakh in exchange for guaranteed success in recruitment examinations.

According to investigators, the gang primarily targeted recruitment for Group D posts, where candidates have to clear both written examinations and skill tests.

Police suspect the network may have helped candidates secure government jobs in several states using the same modus operandi. So far, investigators have identified 10 to 12 candidates who allegedly used the service, though they believe the number could rise.

Hidden Cameras, Nano Earbuds

Police said the gang supplied candidates with concealed electronic devices, including hidden cameras, GSM devices, nano earbuds and specially configured mobile phones.

Investigators said miniature cameras were fitted near shirt buttons to avoid detection. During the examination, images of the question paper were allegedly transmitted to an accomplice outside the examination centre, who solved the paper using ChatGPT and relayed the answers back through the nano earbuds.

Police also recovered mobile phones fitted with applications capable of capturing images and remotely operating devices even when the screen was switched off.

During the investigation, officers seized seven mobile phones, four GSM devices, several electronic gadgets, a tablet and a Tata Nexon allegedly used by the accused. The devices are being examined by forensic experts.

Police are now trying to establish how many recruitment examinations may have been compromised and how many candidates benefited from the alleged racket.

Further arrests are likely, police said.