UP Teacher Shot Dead In Front Of School Students, Attacker Dies By Suicide

A woman teacher was shot dead inside a school in front of children in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday, creating panic in the area. Fearing arrest, the accused then shot and killed himself as well, police said.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Nishat Fatima, a resident of Hidayat Nagar locality under Sadar Kotwali area. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Saud, 28.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team arrived at the scene, secured the school premises, and started an investigation.

According to Kheri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khyati Garg, who reached the spot for inspection, the incident happened at the city's Children's Academy School.

Garg said Saud entered the school premises at around 11:30 am on Monday to meet Fatima and shot her in front of the children present there. She said that the victim had been teaching at the school for around a year.

"He came here to meet her and took the stairs to talk to her in the corridor. Both were talking when he took out a gun from his bag and shot her. He then shot himself," Garg told reporters outside the school.

Police said Fatima and Saud knew each other for a long time and used to be in regular touch.

The corridor where the incident happened was cordoned off. Cops were seen escorting students out of the school.

Later, a forensic team reached the spot and collected evidence.

The bodies of the man and the woman have been sent for postmortem. Garg said the motive behind the crime was not yet established.

Police are questioning the school administration, teachers, eyewitnesses, and others. Families of the man and the woman are also being questioned to ascertain the reason for the crime.