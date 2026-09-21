Meta AI Chief Apologises For "Dumb Joke" After Tech Executive Books Flight Using Muse

Meta's Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang offered a quick, light-hearted apology on X after joking with a tech executive who used the company's autonomous AI assistant, Muse, to book a flight. The exchange began when Webflow CTO Utkarsh Sengar took to X to share his experience with Muse, praising the AI agent after using it to book plane tickets. "Just booked plane tickets via Muse. Never going back," Sengar wrote.

Wang, one of Meta's most prominent AI executives, replied with a playful suggestion that Sengar should also book a return flight and eventually head home, before adding that it was just a dumb joke.

"Awesome!!! "But also I probably would recommend booking a return flight and going home at some point (sorry, dumb joke)," Wang quipped.

Sengar appeared to take the comment in good humour, responding with a laughing emoji.

See the exchange here:

The interaction comes as Meta has stepped up its push for Muse, its newly launched personal AI agent designed to handle real-world, multi-step tasks on behalf of users. The assistant can perform actions such as booking travel, sending emails and listing a car for sale, rather than simply providing answers to prompts.

Meta has positioned Muse as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's broader vision of delivering what he calls "personal superintelligence". The product will be available only in the US initially, via a dedicated Muse app or Meta's WhatsApp messaging service.

According to Meta, Muse can turn longer-term goals into action plans and carry out tasks in the background. Users can interact with it much like they would with a friend, either through the dedicated Muse app or WhatsApp.

The AI agent is designed to connect with a range of apps and services, including email, calendars, payments, health, shopping and smart-home platforms. Users decide which apps Muse can access and can revoke those permissions at any time.

"It's simple to use. People just tell Muse what needs to get done, and it takes action, powered by Muse Spark, Meta's most capable model to date, built for real-world agentic work like this," Meta wrote in a blog post.

Each Muse agent runs on its own virtual machine, a cloud-based emulation of a personal computer, which enables it to keep carrying out requests in the background even when a person is not actively using it.