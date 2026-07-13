Elon Musk Unfollows Meta AI Chief On X, Alexandr Wang Replies, "Can't We Be Friends"

Alexandr Wang, Meta's Chief AI Officer, who now heads the company's new Superintelligence Labs, responded after reports surfaced that Elon Musk had unfollowed him on X. "Um, can't we all be friends?" Wang wrote in a post, brushing off the move with humour. The brief social media moment comes at a time of intensifying rivalry in artificial intelligence. Musk's xAI and Wang's former company Scale AI have both emerged as major players in the race to build advanced models, while Meta is pushing hard with its own superintelligence push.

See the tweet here:

The remark quickly gained traction, with many X users speculating about what may have prompted the move.

Neither Musk nor Wang has explained why the unfollow occurred. It is also unclear whether the action was deliberate or simply part of routine account management. Musk, who is known for frequently changing whom he follows on X, has not commented on Wang's response.

The exchange highlights the growing rivalry in the AI space. Musk's xAI, Meta's AI division led by Wang, OpenAI, and Google are all racing to build the most advanced models. Both Musk and Wang have been vocal about AI safety, regulation, and the future of the technology, though they often take different approaches. However, for years, leaders in Silicon Valley have clashed over ideas while staying connected online.

Who is Alexandr Wang?

Alexandr Wang is an American entrepreneur best known as the co-founder of Scale AI, one of the world's leading artificial intelligence infrastructure companies. Born in 1997 in New Mexico to physicist parents, Wang developed an interest in mathematics and computer science from an early age. He participated in programming competitions before enrolling at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) but left the university to pursue his startup ambitions.

In 2016, at just 19, Wang co-founded Scale AI with Lucy Guo. The company specialises in data labelling and AI infrastructure, helping businesses and governments build and train AI models. Its clients have included major technology companies, autonomous vehicle developers, and U.S. government agencies.

As the global AI boom accelerated, Scale AI's valuation surged, making Wang one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the world. He has since become a prominent voice on artificial intelligence, frequently speaking about AI safety, national security, and the technology's economic impact.