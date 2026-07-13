Eve-Teasing Objection Triggers Mob Attack In Delhi's Mayur Vihar, Child Among 15 Injured

A group of miscreants went on a rampage in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-3 on Sunday evening, assaulting several residents after locals objected to the alleged eve-teasing of a young woman.

Around 10 to 15 people, including a 10-year-old child, were reportedly injured in the violence. The child is currently admitted to the ICU and is said to be in a serious condition.

According to eyewitnesses, around 10 to 15 people entered a residential society in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 and created panic by attacking residents. Locals said the trouble began when some residents objected to a young woman allegedly being molested.

Residents alleged that after being confronted, the accused returned with his associates and allegedly unleashed violence across the society. Witnesses claimed the group assaulted several people they encountered, leading to chaos in the area.

At around 9:25 pm, CCTV footage showed a group of young people running through the area and pelting stones at residents inside the society. In another video, an individual was seen attacking people with a stick.

Several Injured, Child In ICU

The attack left around 10 to 15 people injured, according to local residents. Among them was a 10-year-old child who sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to the ICU. Locals said four to five people are in serious condition.

One of the accused in the Mayur Vihar Phase 3 mob attack

The sister of the 10-year-old boy admitted to the ICU told NDTV that her younger brother was seriously injured during the violence and is currently undergoing treatment.

"My brother is 10 years old. He had gone along with our cousin, who is around 27-28 years old. They had gone to take some photographs. After that, my brother was attacked. The people involved hit him with stones from behind. My brother suffered serious injuries. He has developed a blood clot and is in a critical condition," she said.

Describing the attack, she alleged that the accused were carrying stones and sticks. "One of them had a large stone in his hand. He was also carrying a wooden stick. It was quite broad and even had nails in it," she said.

She claimed that only three attackers were seen by her family during the assault. "We saw only three people with our eyes. I don't know whether there was anyone else in the vehicle, but we saw three men carrying out the attack," she said.

She further alleged that one of the accused is a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase-3 and lives in the Gharoili area. "We have photographs of him and have already handed them over," she said.

AAP MLA Raises Questions Over Law

Local AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar alleged that such an incident took place despite the presence of a police outpost just 500 metres from the society.

Kumar further said he visited the spot during the night and interacted with local residents, who expressed anger and concern over the incident.

The MLA also questioned the law-and-order situation in the national capital, alleging that criminals were operating without fear despite Delhi having a "four-engine government" and urged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused.

Police Examining CCTV Footage

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to identify those involved. Officials are scanning CCTV footage from the area and gathering information from eyewitnesses as part of the probe.

The incident triggered panic among residents, with eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage capturing the commotion in the society. Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.