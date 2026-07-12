Man Killed After Speeding SUV Hits Him In Delhi, Driver Arrested: Cops

A speeding SUV fatally struck a 45-year-old man as he walked home with a friend on the roadside after finishing work in Rajouri Garden, and police arrested the driver and seized the vehicle, officials said on Sunday.

Police said the accident occurred on Saturday in West Delhi, and they arrested the absconding driver on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Uday Kumar, also known as Uday Mahato, a resident of Khyala, who worked at a private shop in Rajouri Garden.

According to police, Uday was walking home with his friend, Subhash Kumar, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, after finishing work, when a speeding Scorpio hit him and fled the scene. "The speeding SUV struck Uday, while his friend narrowly escaped," an eyewitness told police during the investigation.

Subhash rushed the injured man to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said after they received information about the accident through a hospital notification, a team reached the hospital and started an enquiry.

The eyewitness shared the offending vehicle's registration number with police, which helped investigators identify the suspect.

Police said the crime team inspected the accident spot, although the SUV had already fled.

Police registered an FIR and arrested the accused driver, identified as 25-year-old Devansh Kumar, a resident of Naraina Vihar, and seized the vehicle involved in the accident.

Police said the post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the victim's family.

On Saturday, family members, including the deceased's wife and two children, demanded immediate action against the driver. Police said further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)