Missed Delhi School Admissions? Here's Another Chance For Class 10, 12 Students

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has announced the second cycle of Non-Plan Admissions to Classes 10 and 12 in government schools for the 2026-27 academic session through the Common Admission Test-II (CAT-II). The move offers another opportunity to students who could not apply during the first admission cycle conducted under the guidelines issued on April 1, 2026.

According to the Directorate, the decision was taken after several parents continued to approach DoE offices seeking admission for their wards in Classes 10 and 12 even after the completion of the initial admission process.

"The admission process to Classes 10 and 12 in all Government Schools under the Directorate of Education for the Academic Session 2026-27 has been completed as per the guidelines issued on 01-04-2026. Many parents are still approaching the offices of the Directorate of Education for admission of their wards to Classes X and XII. Therefore, it has been decided that one more chance may be given to all such students who could not apply in response to the above-mentioned circular," the notification stated.

Admission Schedule

The application process began on July 10, 2026, and the last date to submit the completed application form is July 25, 2026.

Heads of Schools (HoSs) must forward all applications to the concerned District Deputy Director of Education (DDE) by July 27 for the issuance of admit cards. Admit cards will be distributed on July 30 at the schools where candidates submitted their applications.

The Common Admission Test-2 (CAT-II) will be conducted on August 1, 2026, from 10am to 12 noon, and the results will be declared on August 5, 2026. Schools must submit admission files to the concerned DDE for approval and ID generation by August 31, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

For Class 12, applicants must have passed Class 11 as regular students from a recognised school during the 2025-26 academic session with the desired subjects. Candidates must also have secured the minimum Class 10 marks prescribed for the stream they wish to opt for.

Students who passed the Secondary Examination (Class 10) from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) with 55 per cent or more in the aggregate of five main subjects are eligible for admission to the Humanities stream without Skill Subjects. Those scoring below 55 per cent may apply for Humanities with Skill Subjects.

The DoE has also provided a five per cent relaxation in marks in any one of the prescribed subjects for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), Minority and Kashmiri Migrant categories, as well as students securing first, second or third positions in the National Games.

Additionally, specially abled students will be granted a five per cent relaxation in all prescribed subjects required for admission to their chosen Class 12 stream.

For Class 10, applicants must have passed Class 9 as regular students from a recognised school during the 2025-26 academic session.

Admission Guidelines

The Directorate has clarified that only students residing in Delhi are eligible to apply. Admissions will be offered in all government schools under the Directorate of Education except CM Shri Schools, Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSEs), and Schools of Excellence (SoEs).

Parents or students seeking admission can submit the prescribed registration form along with the admit card at any government school located near their residence. Schools have been instructed to provide an acknowledgement receipt upon receiving the application.

District DDEs will identify nodal centres and appoint nodal in-charges for conducting CAT-II. Before forwarding applications to the concerned District DDE, Heads of Schools have been directed to verify that applicants fulfil all eligibility criteria for the class to which they have applied.