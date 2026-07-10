Delhi Government Schools To Hold Class 10, 12 Admission Test For Second Round, Check Details

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has started the second round of admissions for Delhi Government Schools Class 10 and 12 Admission 2026. Students who missed the first admission cycle or are still looking for admission can now apply through the Common Admission Test (CAT) process. According to the official schedule, application forms are available from today, and students must complete the registration process before July 25. Admissions will be offered based on CAT performance, seat availability, subject choices, and the student's place of residence.

Delhi Government Schools Class 10, 12 Admission Test: Important Dates

Application Process Begins: July 10, 2026

Last Date to Submit Application: July 25, 2026

Schools to Forward Applications to District DDE: July 27, 2026

Admit Card Distribution: July 30, 2026

Common Admission Test (CAT): August 1, 2026 (10 am to 12 noon)

Result Declaration: August 5, 2026

Delhi Government Schools Class 10, 12 Admission: Eligibility Criteria

The Directorate of Education has made it clear that only students residing in Delhi are eligible to apply under this admission cycle. For Class 10 admission, applicants must have successfully passed Class 9 as regular students from a recognised school during the previous academic session.

Students applying for Class 12 admission should have cleared Class 11 from a recognised school with the required subject combination for the stream they wish to continue.

The Heads of Schools will verify the eligibility and documents submitted by candidates before applications are accepted. Only eligible applications will be forwarded to the concerned District DDE or nodal officer for issuing admit cards.

How Selection Will Be Done in Delhi Government Schools?

Admission under the second round will be conducted through the Common Admission Test (CAT). Candidates will receive their admit cards from the schools where they submitted their application forms.

Once the CAT results are declared on August 5, qualified students will be allotted schools based on vacancies, preferred subject combinations, and their residential area. This second admission opportunity is expected to benefit students who could not participate in the first admission cycle and are still seeking admission to Delhi government schools for the current academic session.