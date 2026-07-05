What Is 'Mission Kayakalp'? Delhi Government Schools To Transform Into Safe, Clean, Modern Spaces

Mission Kayakalp: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the Delhi government has launched 'Mission Kayakalp' with the objective of transforming government schools into safe, clean, modern and inspiring learning spaces for children, rather than limiting them to being centres of education alone.

According to a press release by the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, under this initiative, extensive infrastructure improvement works are being carried out in selected government schools across different districts of the capital to strengthen school infrastructure and provide students with better facilities.

The chief minister said that Mission Kayakalp is being implemented with the support of district administrations; the Education Department; organisations contributing through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR); social organisations; market associations; and local communities, as per a report by the Asian News International (ANI).

She said that along with government resources, public participation is helping bring about rapid and positive changes in schools, making the initiative an effective example of community participation in education. Visible improvements are already taking shape in government schools across Delhi under Mission Kayakalp, the ANI report added.

In a social media post on May 29, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said that the work on modernisation and infrastructure upgrades in the capital's government schools is proceeding rapidly under the 'Mission Kayakalp Vidyalaya Yojana'.

The face of these schools is being transformed with better classrooms, improved cleanliness, drinking water facilities, and modern amenities, he added.



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Work Done So Far

As per the official press release:

In the north district, six government schools were inspected, following which two schools were selected for development.

The sensory park for children with special needs at the school on Shankaracharya Marg has been renovated, while an RO plant and water coolers have also been installed.

At the government school in Roop Nagar, the physics laboratory has been modernised to strengthen practical learning for students.

In the south district, large-scale improvement works have been completed at Ramanujan Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Mehrauli and Sarvodaya Co-ed Senior Secondary School, Qutub Mehrauli.

The works at both schools include renovation of toilets, replacement of sanitary fittings, repairs to wall and roof leakages and damaged plaster, and repainting of the entire buildings with high-quality weather-resistant paint.

In the west district, extensive infrastructure improvement works are underway at government schools in Mohan Garden and Janakpuri.

At the Mohan Garden school, works include roof repairs and waterproofing, renovation of the drinking water area, installation of a rainwater harvesting system, improvement of the sewer line and staff toilets, along with other civil and electrical works.

In the north-east district, major improvement works have been completed at the government school in Gokalpur and at Mani Ben Patel Bharatiya Mahila Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Shahdara.

The works at both schools include renovation and deep cleaning of toilets, replacement of sanitary fittings and old taps, repairs to seepage and damaged plaster, and repainting of the buildings with high-quality paint.

Plantation has also been carried out to beautify and make the campuses green; new water coolers have been installed after cleaning the drinking water areas, and new chairs have been arranged for the library at the Shahdara school.

Portraits of Mani Ben Patel and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel have also been installed at the Shahdara school to inspire students.

In the outer north district, several improvement works have been completed at Sawda Ghevra Community Boys Senior Secondary School.

The school buildings have been repaired, damaged plaster restored, and both the primary and senior wings repainted. In addition, a covered shed has been constructed, a space lab has been established, and basic facilities have been upgraded.

As per the report, the chief minister said that the work being carried out under Mission Kayakalp has already transformed several government schools.