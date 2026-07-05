Seven-Year-Old In US Critically Injured In Horrific Dog Attack: 'Scalp Ripped Off'

A seven-year-old girl from Northern California is beginning a long recovery after she was severely mauled by a pack of dogs while playing outside last month, the New York Post reported. The incident happened around 12:30 pm (local time) on June 27 near where she lives in Corning, about 170 miles northwest of San Francisco. According to the Tehama County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a child attacked by multiple dogs. The girl, identified by her family as Patricia Edmiston, suffered serious injuries to her scalp and legs.

Her grandmother, Monica Edmiston, wrote on a GoFundMe page that the dogs caused extensive wounds and that Patricia "ripped her scalp off" in the attack.

"Patricia is my precious 7-year-old granddaughter, and she is currently fighting for her life after a horrific attack by a pack of dogs in Corning, CA. The dogs ripped her scalp off and left her with numerous wounds all over her body," she wrote on the page.

Patricia was first taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center, roughly 100 miles away, for emergency surgery. She remained in critical condition in the days following the attack.

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"The victim, who resides in the general area, sustained significant injuries to her scalp and legs. She was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to an out-of-area trauma centre for advanced medical treatment," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

"Deputies responded to the scene, conducted numerous interviews with witnesses, and processed the area where the attack occurred."

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Six dogs believed to be involved were taken into custody by Tehama County authorities and transported to the local animal shelter as evidence. Officials have not confirmed the breeds, and the investigation is ongoing. It is still unclear how Patricia came into contact with the pack.

"As part of the investigation, six dogs believed to be involved in the incident were seized as evidence and transported to the Tehama County Animal Shelter. The investigation remains ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available and when appropriate," the statement added.

Her family said her father and brothers stayed by her side throughout her hospital stay, sleeping in their car in Sacramento to remain close.

In an update posted on the fundraiser, Monica Edmiston shared that Patricia was discharged from UC Davis on June 30.

"Our little warrior Patricia made it home today!" the post read. "She is happy to be back with her family, but she has a long road ahead of her."

The family described Patricia as "an incredibly strong little girl, and her resilience is inspiring everyone around her".

Photos shared with the fundraiser showed her in a hospital bed with bandages on her head and arm, contrasted with earlier pictures of her at school events.

The GoFundMe was set up to help cover gas, food and other basic expenses while the family remained near the hospital. It had been paused after raking in $4,100 in donations, which surpassed its original $3,000 goal.

Authorities have not released further details about the dogs' ownership or what charges, if any, may follow.