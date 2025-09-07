Advertisement
Dog Bites Woman On Face As She Steps Out Of Washroom In Karnataka Court

The victim has been identified as Gangubai (35), a resident of Beerasandra village in Tiptur taluk, who had come to the court in connection with a family dispute case.

Dog Bites Woman On Face As She Steps Out Of Washroom In Karnataka Court
The victim, Gangubai, being rescued after a stray dog attacked her
  • A stray dog viciously attacked a woman on the premises of a court in Karnataka, leaving her bleeding profusely
  • According to witnesses, the victim, Gangubai, had stepped out of the restroom when the dog pounced on her
  • Locals rushed to her rescue. Shocked and enraged by the incident, they later chased and killed the dog
Bengaluru:

A stray dog viciously attacked a woman on the premises of a court in Karnataka, leaving her bleeding profusely, said the police.

The incident, which happened on Saturday, took place on the premises of Gubbi Court in Tumakuru district.

The victim has been identified as Gangubai (35), a resident of Beerasandra village in Tiptur taluk, who had come to the court in connection with a family dispute case.

According to witnesses, Gangubai had stepped out of the washroom when the dog pounced on her.

As she tried to escape, the animal repeatedly attacked, biting her on the face. The woman, who was propped up by a man, had blood streaking across her face.

Hearing her screams, locals rushed to her rescue and managed to free her from the dog's grip. Shocked and enraged by the incident, they later chased and killed the dog.

The injured woman was first taken to the Gubbi Taluk Hospital for treatment and later shifted to Bengaluru for advanced medical care.

In another incident, stray dog attacks in Honnali taluk's Mavina Kote and Sasvehalli villages left four children and one elderly person injured.

Victims are being treated at Shivamogga McGann Hospital.

