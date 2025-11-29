Mumbai Youth Congress Urges Top Court To Stay Order On Stray Dogs

The Mumbai Youth Congress has written to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, urging the Supreme Court to stay its November 7 order directing the removal of stray dogs from public institution premises, arguing that the order is "neither legally sound nor scientifically justified".

Mumbai Youth Congress President Zeenat Shabrin said in a media statement, "We are here to fight for the voiceless. Where is the infrastructure to move these dogs?" She said the vaccination (sterilisation & immunisation) has long been recognised as the humane approach, yet "a wipe out of dogs is being carried out".

In its letter, the Youth Congress sought an immediate stay on the top court order, and a rehearing before a Constitution Bench, arguing that humane, lawful and sustainable solutions already exist but have been ignored.

In the letter to the court, the Youth Congress points out multiple concerns:

The Supreme Court's order was passed without hearing intervenors or their counsel, allegedly violating basic principles of natural justice.

The order conflicts with the statutory framework under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 (PCA Act) and the latest Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, which mandate humane treatment and provide for catch-neuter-vaccinate-release (CNVR) rather than blanket removal.

Given limited infrastructure, shelters and pounds mandated by the court are unlikely to meet animal-welfare standards; this may inflict unnecessary suffering on dogs, contrary to the PCA Act.

The order overlooks long-standing efforts by animal caregivers and NGOs in providing humane solutions; their scientific, legal and rational objections were not considered.

Delivered by a three-judge bench, the top court order directs all states and union territories to remove stray dogs from specified public institution premises, including schools, hospitals, transit hubs, and sports complexes within a defined timeframe. It requires that relocated dogs be sterilised, dewormed and vaccinated, and explicitly prohibits releasing them back into the same premises.

Animal-welfare experts and activists have warned that this directive, though intended to protect human safety, may clash with constitutional and statutory principles of animal dignity and compassion, especially given the chronic lack of funds, shelters, and infrastructure shortcomings repeatedly highlighted over decades.

"This judgement has overshadowed other major campaigns, including our party's vote-chori campaign led by Rahul Gandhi, but we remain committed to giving voice to those without one," said Shabrin.