"There's So Much Money": Indian Man Compares Blue-Collar Jobs In India And Australia, Sparks Debate

Aditya Khaneja, an Indian man living in Australia, has gone viral for a blunt take on careers. He said that in Australia, plumbers, electricians, and carpenters are paid well and treated with respect, which he said is the opposite of how skilled trades are viewed in India. "This is just my opinion on trade jobs like plumbing, carpentry, and electrician jobs in Australia! I wish there was the same respect in India as well!" he wrote in the caption of his Instagram video, sparking a wider conversation about blue-collar jobs in India versus those abroad.

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"I want to talk about plumbers, electricians, and people in those trades here. Back in India, if we didn't study well, people used to say, 'You'll end up becoming a plumber or a carpenter,'" he said in the video.

"This is the dream of children here, to become this. It makes sense to become this because there is so much money here for these things. The salary of a construction manager here is up to two hundred thousand dollars."

Sharing a personal anecdote, he revealed that after experiencing an issue at his home, he called a carpenter who charged $150 for just fifteen minutes of work.

"I think I'm the first Indian to say this: I don't want my child to become an engineer or a doctor. You, brother, go learn carpentry first, so I can stop paying $150 for just fifteen minutes of work. And the biggest thing," he said, "there's a lot of respect for trade here, and manual work is highly respected."

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Watch the video here:

Social media reaction

With over 62,000 views, the video gained significant traction, leaving users divided. Some agreed with his take, while others argued it is "illogical" to compare the labour markets of two entirely different nations.

"Karo wo jo karne mein mazza aaye (Do what you enjoy the most)," one user wrote in the comments section. "X factor, personal satisfaction, and happiness must be your priority, doesn't matter how much you earn."

Another user shared a different perspective, suggesting that blue-collar dynamics cannot be compared so easily. "This is so illogical, comparing a labor job in a third-world country with a first-world one. Our population is more than a billion, and more than 70% don't qualify for white-collar jobs," the user wrote.

"Labour supply is so high that their rates are very low. On the other hand, Australia's population is low, hence less labor, so rates are good. Stop with this illogical comparison and motivate people to go to universities and get a proper education," the user added.