New York Firefighter-In-Training Pulls Off Incredible Engagement Proposal, See Pictures

A probationary firefighter at the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) turned a routine training day into a moment his girlfriend will never forget, with a little help from his colleagues, the New York Post reported. The surprise unfolded Saturday during the FDNY's Family Day at the Randall's Island Fire Academy. The annual event lets probationary firefighters invite family and friends to watch the lifesaving skills they've spent months learning before graduation.

According to the report, Probationary firefighter Jayson Ralph used the occasion to propose to his girlfriend, Dasia Moore, who thought she was simply volunteering for a demonstration.

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She took her seat on a window ledge, waiting to be "rescued" from a simulated fire. Ralph rappelled down the side of the training building in full gear while Moore watched from the ledge.

After "rescuing" her from the fake fire, he dropped to one knee and pulled out a ring. The moment he proposed, nearby, several other firefighters held up letters spelling out "Marry me."

The FDNY posted about the moment on X, writing: "Probationary Firefighter Jayson Ralph got down on one knee on Saturday at Family Day. All-hands were clearly operating to help ask the question."

"His now-fiancee, Dasia Moore, said YES! Congrats, Proby!" the post added.

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Social media lit up with congratulations. "Who says Probies can't have at least a little fun?" one user wrote in the comment section.

"How sweet!" another user wrote and congratulated the couple.

"When 'sparks' fly! Congrats!" one user wrote.

Family Day is designed to show loved ones what probies go through during the academy's weeks-long programme. This year's drills gave Moore a front-row seat to both Ralph's training and his proposal.