Watch: Woman Shares 3 Tips To Survive Corporate Life Without Losing Your Mind, Internet Reacts

A content creator has shared some funny yet relatable hacks on how to "survive the corporate world without losing your mind". The video posted on Instagram has gone viral as the woman (@momoookilaalchutneyyyy) talks about workplace dynamics, revealing that she has been serving her notice period following her resignation. "Since Friday is my last working day, I felt it was my duty to pass on this wisdom before I leave, even though I might have lost a bit of my own sanity along the way," she joked in the video.

The ultimate corporate survival rules

Rule #1: 'Take your damn leaves'

The creator's first rule of survival is simple. She said that the employees must use all the leaves. If a company allocates 24 days of annual leave, employees should utilise every single one of them.

"These are paid leaves. Never let guilt convince you that you're taking too much time off," she urged. "What else are you going to do with them? And don't you dare skip the floater holidays either."

Rule #2: 'Master corporate lingo first'

Her second piece of advice focuses on communication strategy over actual day-to-day tasks. She emphasised the importance of mastering corporate jargon to buy time.

"If someone asks for a status update on a task you haven't even looked at, never admit you don't know," she advised. "Just tell them it's a 'WIP' (Work In Progress). Even if you are completely clueless, just say 'I will check and get back to you', and move on."

Rule #3: 'Develop a thick skin'

Accepting criticism is the third pillar of her survival guide. She noted that perfect performance isn't a shield against workplace frustration.

"Accept that you won't always deliver exceptional work. And honestly, even if you do, you might still get yelled at," she said. "The criticism is a constant, so you just need to develop a thick skin."

Watch the video here:

As a bonus tip, she said never appear idle in the office. Looking free is an open invitation for more work, she argued. "You could be playing a game on your phone, but you must look busy. Everyone is watching, and the moment you look free, someone will dump a random task on your plate."

Social media reaction

The video quickly went viral, clocking over 100,000 views and triggering a wave of agreement from exhausted corporate professionals in the comments section.

One user completely agreed with her third point, commenting, "I absolutely agree with needing a 'mota chamdaa' (thick skin)."

Another user added insight regarding rule number one: "Leave encashment is a major scam. Taking your leaves while employed is far more valuable than the meager payout you get for converting them at the end. Use those leaves, thank me later."

A third user simply asked, "What about dealing with office politics?"