Dangerous 'Squishy' Toy Trend Leaves Children With Severe Burns: Here's What's Happening

A dangerous social media trend is going viral, where children microwave unsafe "squishy" toys for fun, but end up in hospitals with severe burns, the BBC reported. Videos circulating on TikTok, YouTube and Facebook claim that heating gel-filled squishy toys makes them softer and more "squishy". Children are copying the hack at home, placing gel-filled toys in the microwave. As a result, the toys can explode without warning, spraying scalding hot gel that sticks to skin and causes deep burns.

A few reported cases of children being harmed prompted urgent warnings from doctors, schools, and parents. According to Metro, Royal Hospital for Children (RHC) in Glasgow has treated six children in the past eight months for injuries linked to the trend. Some needed surgery and skin grafts.

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In one of the cases, an eight-year-old Joseph Erskine received injuries while doing this dangerous trend. "My husband and I were home. We were sitting in the living room next door when Joseph came in holding a towel to his face," his mother Stephanie Ewing said as quoted by the media outlet.

"He had already wiped off the burning gel, which had also taken off his skin. He was saying that his squishy burnt him, and we initially thought he meant a chemical burn. Then he told us that he had put it in the microwave."

"We were shocked as it had never crossed our minds that he would do that with a toy. He has never used the microwave before."

"One of us had heated something earlier and so the clock was already set at 40 seconds. Joseph just hit start."

"It was that quick and easy for him."

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As reported by NBC News, a nine-year-old Caleb Chabolla suffered second-degree burns when a NeeDoh Nice Cube burst in his face. "The right side of his face was kind of melting off," his mother said.

In New Zealand, an eight-year-old boy suffered burns to his face and neck after a squishy toy exploded.

Why is this trend so dangerous?

Most squishy toys are filled with polyvinyl alcohol gel or maltose. which is a sticky, sugar-based substance. These materials trap heat much faster than water. When microwaved, steam builds up, and pressure inside the plastic shell can exceed safe levels in as little as 15 seconds.

Because the outer silicone feels normal to the touch, kids don't realise the gel inside is scalding. When the toy bursts, the molten substance adheres to skin and continues burning.

What can the parents do?

Parents are advised to talk to their children and explain that not everything online is safe. Microwaving toys can cause explosions and severe burns.

Children should avoid using any squishy that feels sticky, smells strongly of chemicals, or has no manufacturer or importer address.

Young children should not even use a microwave, even for heating food. It must be done by an adult.