Indian Man Shares 'Shocking' First-Day Experience In Japan: "Feels Like A Different World"

Dev Vijay Vargiya, an Indian influencer and content creator, shared his experience of the first day in Japan, which has gone viral after he described everyday scenes there as feeling like a "premium subscription to Earth". Vargiya, whose Instagram bio says he is a software developer, landed in Japan and used a day off to walk around his new neighbourhood. He filmed his reactions and shared them with the caption, "Good Morning from Japan! Day-1 Begins now."

Dev said he expected culture shock from food or language, but it was the small details that surprised him most. He said that it feels like a "different world".

His first stop was a 7-Eleven for breakfast. In Japan, convenience stores are known for fresh meals, coffee, and services all day. "People say that in Japan, if you are hungry and there is a 7-Eleven nearby, there is nothing to worry about," he noted.

But the real shock came behind his house. Dev pointed his camera at a drainage channel with clear water running through it.

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Watch the video here:

Social media reaction

The clip struck a chord online because it focused on civic upkeep rather than tourist spots. The video went viral with over 39 million views and more than three million likes. For many users who watched, the "premium subscription" line summed it up, which basically meant not luxury, but a version of daily life where small things just work.

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"It takes one international trip to see how a country functions without corruption and proper law," one user wrote in the comment section.

"People in the country know how to keep everything clean; magic nahi hai ye, it's basic civic sense that our country doesn't understand," another user wrote.

"You are living the dreams of millions of people," a third user noted.