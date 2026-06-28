Powerful Space Camera Captures NASA's Perseverance Rover Marking Major Milestone On Mars

A striking new image taken from orbit shows NASA's Perseverance rover as a tiny green speck against the sweeping red Martian landscape, captured just one day before the robotic explorer hit a monumental driving milestone, which is completing a full marathon on Mars.

The photo was taken on June 13, 2026, by the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. It captures Perseverance and the looping tracks it left behind in a rugged terrain west of Jezero Crater, an area the science team has nicknamed "Arbot".

On June 14, 2026, which is the 1,890th Martian day, or sol, of its mission, Perseverance officially crossed the 26.2-mile (42.195-kilometre) mark of the driving distance. While it represents a gruelling, ultra-marathon-length journey for a robot moving at a top speed of roughly 0.1 mph, Perseverance accomplished the feat in just five years and four months. For comparison, the previous record-holder, the legendary Opportunity rover, needed 11 years and two months to cover the same distance.

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Operated by the University of Arizona, HiRISE is one of the most powerful cameras currently orbiting the Red Planet. From its vantage point hundreds of miles above the surface, it can resolve features smaller than a meter across. In the June 13 snapshot, Perseverance appears as a faint, bright blue-green dot with its wheel tracks clearly winding across the ancient bedrock. NASA also released a secondary version of the image featuring a yellow circle to help viewers spot the record-breaking rover.

Why it matters

Perseverance originally landed inside Jezero Crater in February 2021 to search for signs of ancient microbial life and cache rock samples for eventual return to Earth. Passing the marathon milestone underscores just how much valuable ground the rover has managed to explore, moving from the crater floor to an ancient river delta, and now venturing into the frontier beyond Jezero's rim.

This long-distance endurance allows the rover to sample incredibly diverse geology. Its recent campaigns have targeted some of the oldest rocks the mission has ever encountered, dating back roughly 4 billion years, offering scientists an unprecedented look into early Martian history and whether the planet once possessed the raw ingredients required to host life.