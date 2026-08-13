'Ask Kiara Advani If I Look Like Her': <i>Batwara 1947</i> Actor Kanikka Kapur On Comparisons

As Batwara 1947 gears up for its release, actor Kanikka Kapur is experiencing a mix of excitement and nerves ahead of her big-screen debut alongside Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi. Speaking about the film, how she landed the role, and her family's emotional connection to its Partition backdrop, Kanikka opened up about one of the most significant projects of her career.

"I am feeling really excited and a little nervous about what the response will be," she tells NDTV. "But honestly, the response to the trailer itself has been so great for me that I'm just really grateful that I got this project."

How Rajkumar Santoshi Cast Her

Kanikka revealed that her casting in Batwara 1947 happened after director Rajkumar Santoshi watched her work in Dono, produced by Rajshri Productions.

"I did Dono, and when the film came out, Rajkumar Santoshi sir happened to watch it. I think it was largely because of Sunny sir, since his son Rajveer was making his debut with that film. He noticed me and apparently asked, 'Who is this girl? Call her for an audition.'"

That led to a meeting with the veteran filmmaker, followed by multiple rounds of auditions.

"I had three rounds of auditions, and then I got the project."

On Being Compared To Kiara Advani

Ever since her poster for Batwara 1947 was released, many social media users have pointed out Kanikka's resemblance to Kiara Advani. Initially, the actor felt compelled to correct people.

"When people first started comparing me, I used to tell them, 'No, no, no.' I felt it was my responsibility to correct them. But with time, I think it's fine. Comparisons happen all the time."

Kanikka says she has heard completely mixed reactions.

"I don't know if I look like her or not. So many people have different opinions. My family doesn't think I do, of course. I'm honestly tired of answering this question. I think people should ask Kiara Advani whether she thinks I look like her or not. (laughs)"

Asked what she would say if she met Kiara, Kanikka laughed and replied, "I'd probably start with, 'Hey, sister! Nice to meet you.' They say there are seven people in the world who resemble each other, so maybe we're two of them. I don't know."

Taking Social Media Comparisons In Her Stride

Kanikka believes the comparisons have largely remained positive.

"Social media has a lot of trolling, but thankfully my followers and fans have always been very supportive. Even when people compare us, it's never done to put either of us in a bad light. The comparisons are healthy, so I'm okay with them."

She adds that she is simply happy that people are talking about her work.

"People are talking about the film and talking about me. I'm really grateful and happy that people are talking about the film and about me."

When the first poster was unveiled, comparisons were the last thing on her mind.

"I was so excited about being on the poster that my mind did not go there at all. I was just like, 'Oh, there's a poster! Share it everywhere!' Being on the poster itself was such a huge deal for me."

Meet Nishat

Without revealing much about the plot, Kanikka shared details about her character, Nishat.

"She always stands by what she believes is morally right. Even if someone she loves dearly is doing something wrong, she will raise her voice. Even if speaking up puts her own safety at risk, she will still do it."

The actor thoroughly enjoyed playing the role.

"Working with Raj sir was a huge deal for me. Just being directed by him felt surreal. Every day on set, I found myself pinching myself to check if it was actually happening."

The Pressure Of Joining A Big Project

Kanikka admits she felt immense pressure once she discovered the scale of the project during the audition process.

"Usually, you find out more about a project after a few audition rounds. Before my final screen test, I already knew how big this film was. That actually put a lot of pressure on me because I felt I had to crack it and nail it. This was my opportunity."

A Personal Connection To Partition

Coming from a Punjabi family, Kanikka felt a natural connection to the story.

"My grandparents witnessed Partition first-hand. They came to India from the part of Punjab that is now in Pakistan."

She says the dialect used in the film came naturally because she grew up hearing her grandparents speak.

Interestingly, the cast underwent extensive preparation for the Punjabi dialect, only for Rajkumar Santoshi to later decide otherwise.

"We spent a lot of time preparing the Punjabi dialect, but when we reached the set, Raj sir told us to speak mostly in Hindi because he wanted the film to be accessible to everyone. I remember saying, 'But sir, we worked so hard on it!'"

Why Her Grandparents Are The Film's Biggest Promoters

Kanikka initially kept the project under wraps until filming was complete, but once her family found out, they eagerly began waiting for its release.

"Every time I go to Delhi, my grandmother asks me, 'When is that film coming out?' We shot it almost two years ago, so they have been waiting for a very long time."

Now that the release is finally here, she says her grandparents are more excited than she is.

"My grandmother and grandfather are actively promoting the film. They're sending posters to all their friends on WhatsApp and asking people to watch the trailer. It's such a lovely feeling."

She adds, "That's what you work for. You move to Mumbai hoping to do work that makes your family proud, and I can finally see that happening. It's a beautiful feeling."

What Makes Batwara 1947 Different?

Asked what sets Batwara 1947 apart from other recent Partition dramas like Main Vaapas Aaunga, Kanikka pointed to the film's unusual perspective.

"Firstly, I loved Main Vaapas Aaunga. Imtiaz Ali Sir is one of my favourite directors, and I was among the first people telling my grandparents to watch it. They loved it too.

"I think our film focuses more on what happened on the other side (Pakistan) during the Partition. If you watch the trailer, you'll see that the Mirza family is in India and then moves there. Usually, we've seen stories of people coming from there to here, but this film explores the reverse journey. I think that could be the USP of the film."

On The Box Office Clash

When asked about Batwara 1947 releasing alongside Awarapan 2, Kanikka said she no longer worries about release clashes.

"I stopped thinking about clashes a long time ago. My last film, Murderbaad, also released alongside another big film, Saiyaara."

"I feel that if the story is good, both films can work. It doesn't have to be a case where one film suffers because of another."

What's Next?

Kanikka says she has a few projects in the pipeline but is not ready to reveal details.

"What makes me really happy is that after the trailer came out, I started getting some really good scripts. That's always been my dream, and it's all thanks to this film."

Manifesting An Imtiaz Ali Film

When asked about her dream role, Kanikka had an immediate answer.

"I'm a huge fan of Imtiaz Ali, sir. He writes his characters so beautifully. I'd love to be the heroine in one of his films. It doesn't matter what kind of role it is. That's my dream."

And is she manifesting an Imtiaz Ali film?

"Yes!" she says with a laugh.



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