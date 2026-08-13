<i>Batwara 1947</i> Vs <i>Gadar</i>: Sunny Deol Reveals Why His Partition Heroes Differ

Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 is set to arrive in theatres on August 14. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Sunny Deol opened up about whether there are parallels between his character Tara Singh from the Gadar franchise - which was also a Partition film - and the upcoming movie Batwara 1947 by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Sunny Deol said, "It's a family film. All the films that Raj and I have done are relatable to society. The characters are very relatable as they are connected to the grassroots. About Tara Singh and Sikandar Mirza, they are two different kinds of heroes. Tara Singh is a hero who does romance, he has a certain kind of strength. He has a huge arc. But this is a story of a family. Sikandar Mirza and his family were so happy when India got independence, but they were shattered when the country was partitioned. Things were so erratic, there was just disbelief all over."

He continued, "This film is a journey of this man and his family, who represent all families in the middle of Partition. Today's generation needs to discover this (Partition), just like our old films Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini. I request Gen Z and my fans to watch the film."

On Stories From Dharmendra About Partition

Sunny Deol went down memory lane as he spoke about Partition stories that they heard from parents and grandparents.

He said, "We have always helped people regardless of who is who or where they come from. We have always believed in loving and living our life like that, sharing whenever required. This is how we have been as a family."

"Our dad once told us how our granny had protected a girl in that moment, who spent the night at our house. There was a lot of tension around. The next morning my grandfather went to drop her off," concluded Sunny Deol.

About Gadar Franchise

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha featured Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. The romantic action drama emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, despite clashing with Aamir Khan's Lagaan in theatres.

Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the film told the emotional love story of Tara Singh and Sakina. The couple's happiness is disrupted when Sakina's father compels her to remain in Pakistan, separating her from her husband and son, leading to Tara's fierce mission across the border.

The film's popularity led to the release of Gadar 2 in 2023. The sequel, which reunited Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, hit theatres on August 11 and received an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences.

Meanwhile, Anil Sharma has confirmed that Gadar 3 is in the works and could potentially release in 2027.

About Batwara 1947

Directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 marks the reunion of Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. The two previously collaborated on hits such as Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996).

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.

The film also reunites Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, who last worked together in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). They more recently appeared in Bhaiaji SuperhIt.

Batwara 1947 will release on 14 August 2026.

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