<i>Batwara 1947</i> First Review: Producer Ramesh Taurani Calls Sunny Deol's Film A 'Must-Watch'

Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 is set to arrive in theatres on August 14, and the film has already received a strong response from producer Ramesh Taurani.

Taking to Instagram, Taurani praised the film and wrote, "Batwara 1947 is a deeply sensitive, moving and truly humanity-glorifying film that deserves to be watched First Day, First Show. It is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of compassion, especially during the darkest chapters of our history."

Ramesh Taurani Praises Sunny Deol's Performance

Taurani had special praise for Sunny Deol, who leads the film. Calling his performance "terrific" and "deeply impactful", he wrote, "@iamsunnydeol delivers a terrific and deeply impactful performance. And what a joy it is to see @realpz doing what she does best on the big screen. @azmishabana18 , @alifazal9 and @imkarandeol are all exceptional in their respective roles, bringing such depth, intensity and authenticity to the film. @abhimanyusingh.44 is terrific as the villain, creating a character that is both compelling and deeply unsettling."

Taurani also lauded the supporting cast, which includes Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol, while praising Abhimanyu Singh for his portrayal of the antagonist.

Praise For Rajkumar Santoshi

The producer also applauded director Rajkumar Santoshi for handling a story rooted in history while keeping its emotional core intact.

He wrote, "Kudos to @rajkumarsantoshi.official for once again telling a story that strikes an emotional chord with audiences. His ability to bring humanity, emotion and heart to his films is truly special. Congratulations to @aparnapurohit and @aamirkhanproductions for producing this incredible film. A beautifully made film with a powerful message - Batwara 1947 is a must-watch."

Taurani also shared a picture with Aamir Khan, who is the producer of the film, and Ali Fazal.

Batwara 1947 Vs Awarapan 2

Batwara 1947 will release alongside Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 on August 14. While Awarapan 2 has the advantage of nostalgia surrounding the much-loved 2007 original, Batwara 1947 is expected to rely on Sunny Deol's strong mass appeal and its family audience.

The film also features Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal in important roles.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947: Emraan Hashmi Film Leads By 81% In Advance Booking