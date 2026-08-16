'Explain Vimal Ad In 15 Days': Tukaram Mundhe's Notice To Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a show-cause notice to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff for indirectly promoting pan masala, a prohibited product in the state, through an advertisement.

The three actors had come together for an advertisement promoting elaichi (cardamom) of Vimal, a pan masala company, in 2024.

In a show-cause notice issued by Maharashtra's food safety chief Tukaram Mundhe on August 11, the actors were directed to immediately discontinue their participation in the campaign and remove all promotional content related to the ad from their official social media handles.

"Upon examination of the said advertisement, it prima facie appears that the advertisement promotes the VIMAL brand, which is mainly associated with Pan Masala, a product prohibited for manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale in the State of Maharashtra," Mundhe said in a nine-page notice, which was accessed by NDTV.

He said the expression, 'VIMAL Elaichi', in the advertisement has been used in a way which "appears to create an association with the VIMAL Pan Masala brand".

It "may mislead consumers" and "indirectly promote" the brand identity of the prohibited product, the notice read, while invoking the state-wide prohibition order that strictly bans the manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of pan masala within Maharashtra, citing public health and safety regulations.

"If the use of the “VIMAL” brand under the name of Elaichi or a similar product is intended to maintain, reinforce or enhance the brand identity and consumer attraction associated with Pan Masala/tobacco related products, such communication may not merely constitute an advertisement for an independent product, but may amount to indirect or surrogate promotion of a prohibited/restricted product," he said.

Mundhe -- who has been cracking down on the manufacture or sale of gutka and other banned tobacco products -- also demanded full copies of their endorsement agreements, campaign briefs, payment arrangements, and proof of due diligence.

Under the cited consumer protection laws, misleading endorsements can attract penalties ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, and the endorsers can be banned from endorsing any products for up to three years.

In 2022, actor Akshay Kumar had apologised to fans after he faced backlash for appearing in an ad for Vimal Elaichi with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn.

Photo Credit: Image credit: youtube/VimalElaichi

His public apology came after social media users pointed out the ad could be seen as the actor promoting a tobacco product.

"I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back," he posted on X.

"I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," Kumar said.