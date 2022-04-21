'Sorry, Promise To Be Extremely Mindful': Akshay Kumar On Gutka Ad

Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn share screen space in the Vimal Elaichi ad.

Actor Akshay Kumar has apologised to fans and well-wishers after people on social media trolled him for appearing in an ad for Vimal Elaichi.

Many pointed out the ad could be seen as the actor promoting a tobacco product. From amused to offended, the voices are varied. Most Twitter users said that Akshay Kumar, known for fitness, was endorsing what is essentially a gutka brand.

"I'm sorry," the actor tweeted.

"I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back," Akshay Kumar tweeted.

"I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," he said.

The actor, however, did not mention what's the duration of the contract for the Vimal Elaichi ad.

Some social media users had posted an older video of Akshay Kumar speaking about how he would not do a gutka ad. In the clip, he said while he has been offered several such ads, he would not feature in them as he believed in the concept of a "healthy India".

The Vimal Elaichi ad has two more stars - Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn - embracing the tagline "Bolo Zubaan Kesari" in a foreign location with swanky cars around them.