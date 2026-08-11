Ajay Devgn's Birthday Wish For Suniel Shetty Takes Fans Back To <i>Dilwale</i> Days

Actor Suniel Shetty turned 65, and birthday wishes from fans, family, and film industry friends started pouring in. Among the messages, Ajay Devgn's post stood out, as it took fans back to the 1990s.

Ajay shared an old picture of himself with Suniel from the sets of their 1994 hit film Dilwale. The photo shows them in denim shirts and trendy jackets. The picture brought back memories of the era when both stars were among the most popular faces of Hindi cinema.

Along with the throwback photo, Ajay wrote a short message, which reads, “Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty Anna. From one Dilwala to another.”

Akshay Kumar is often known for his strict routine, early morning workouts and healthy lifestyle. But he is not the only Bollywood star who follows a disciplined schedule. Suniel Shetty is also known for keeping a similar routine.

Ahead of his upcoming film Kesari Veer in 2025, Suniel had appeared on The Lallantop's Guest In The Newsroom, where he recalled how Ajay Devgn once gave him and Akshay the tag of Bollywood's milk man.

The actor said, “After 10:30, you will very rarely see me. This has always been my routine. That's why Ajay Devgn jokes that there are two milkmen in the film industry, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. They are the ones who deliver the milk early in the morning. That's how disciplined our routine is.”

Dilwale marked Suniel Shetty and Ajay Devgn's first collaboration, following which, the two actors were seen together in Qayamat: City Under Threat and LOC Kargil in 2003. They later reunited for Tango Charlie and Blackmail in 2005, followed by Cash in 2007.

After Welcome To The Jungle, Suniel Shetty will next appear with Tiger Shroff in Hitman. Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, has several projects lined up, including Drishyam 2, which is scheduled to release on October 2, along with Chauhaan.