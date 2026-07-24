Suniel Shetty Reveals He Was A KL Rahul Fan Before He Became Family

Long before KL Rahul became his son-in-law, Suniel Shetty was one of the cricketer's biggest admirers. The actor shared that he first met Rahul as a fan and was impressed by his talent and personality. Suniel said he had admired Rahul's game even before his daughter Athiya Shetty started dating him.

He described Rahul as a polite, humble and soft-spoken person who inspires youngsters through his performances and behaviour. In an interview with Mid Day, Suniel Shetty said, “It was a fanboy moment and I met him like a fan. To this day that's how I look at it as somebody who's very well spoken, soft, humble and leaves a great impact on youth, whenever and wherever he plays.”

Asked if he gives him any cricketing advice, Sunil replied, “No, I don't. I absolutely don't. Both the boys like I always say, we don't discuss careers, we discuss character at home and you know keep it simple, very very simple.”

Revealing why he doesn't own an IPL team, the actor replied, “The belief that Sunil Shetty has a lot when he actually doesn't actually. I could have bought a team if somebody backed me, I would have probably got into it. In today's time you have funders, investors, who are keen to invest with you.”

Suniel Shetty praised Shah Rukh Khan and said he believes the superstar was in the right place at the right time and had the vision to build a remarkable IPL team. Suniel also shared that he is an introvert by nature, unlike Shah Rukh, and believes that his clear thinking, smart decisions and hard work helped him achieve great success.

KL Rahul married Suniel Shetty's daughter, actor Athiya Shetty, in 2023. The couple welcomed their daughter, Evaarah Vipula, last year.