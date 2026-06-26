Suniel Shetty On His 'Clash' With Akshay Kumar In <i>Welcome To The Jungle</i>: 'People Enjoy It'

Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar have worked together in several films, and their on-screen chemistry is always one of the top highlights, whether it's the Hera Pheri franchise, Dhadkan, or the latest Welcome To The Jungle.

The playful "tension" between their characters across films has often generated lots of laughs, making their pairing a win-win for box office success.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Suniel Shetty spoke about reuniting with his frequent co-star Akshay Kumar in Welcome To The Jungle. He also reflected on whether some scenes in the new film are a dig at the rivalry between big stars like him and Akshay Kumar.

"More than competition, I think whatever tensions there were between Akshay and me (in films), friendship always happens at the end. That has always been there. That's the basic formula of Hindi films and it has always worked for us. Take Waqt Hamara Hai, Mohra, Dhadkan, clashes have always happened. And the audience enjoys it too. The director has used that formula here too (Welcome To The Jungle) because Akshay and I don't get along in the film," he said.

"It's important that people enjoy that moment and that's what is shown. Pulling each other's legs in a flop film, teasing each other. My character says, 'I have to do what he's doing.' Of course, there's a lot of fun," he added.

Suniel Shetty also praised Akshay Kumar as a professional. "I admire how Akshay has handled his career, fitness, and everything for that matter. His timing when it comes to comedy is something else," he said.

Raveena Tandon, who also stars in Welcome To The Jungle, spoke highly of Akshay Kumar in a recent NDTV interview. The frequent co-stars have shared screen space again after 22 years. They last collaborated on Police Force: An Inside Story in 2004.

"In Akshay, I can say that he was and is a very dedicated artist, and he always will be. The amount of input he gives to a film... The only change is that maybe now it has doubled. Earlier, when we came into the industry, we were young and still learning. But now, he has mastered his craft. He has become a master of his craft," she said.

Welcome To The Jungle also stars Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, and Kiran Kumar.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali, the film released in theatres today, with paid previews beginning on Thursday.

Also Read | Can Welcome To The Jungle Revive Bollywood's Multi-Starrer Comedy Era?