Raveena Tandon On Reuniting With Akshay Kumar After 22 Years: 'We're Like Old Friends'

After a gap of 22 years, Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar are all set to share screen space once again in Welcome To The Jungle. The duo was last seen together in Police Force: An Inside Story in 2004.

For Raveena, returning to the sets with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and director Ahmed Khan felt more like a reunion of old friends than work.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, the actor said, "It's been wonderful to get back to working with Sunil and Akshay again, and Ahmed. We are all such old friends and have known each other for so long. And Farida ji has played my mother in Ziddi and many other films. So, it was that camaraderie of all of us knowing each other for the longest time. There was such a comfort level that we literally sat on chairs and mucked about, even with Paresh. I think that was very enjoyable."

Raveena also had high praise for Akshay's growth as an actor over the years.

She continued, "In Akshay, I can say that he was and is a very dedicated artist, and he always will be. The amount of input he gives to a film - the only change is that maybe now it has doubled. Earlier, when we came into the industry, we were young and still learning. But now, he has mastered his craft. He has become a master of his craft."

Raveena Tandon And Akshay Kumar Movies

Over the years, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon have worked together in several memorable films, including Mohra, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Barood, Keemat, Aan: Men at Work, and Police Force: An Inside Story.

About The Film

Welcome To The Jungle has been granted a UA 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, and Kiran Kumar.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali, Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 26.

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