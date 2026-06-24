Akshay Kumar-Led <i>Welcome To The Jungle</i> Collects Rs 1 Crore In Advance Bookings

Akshay Kumar's comedy entertainer, Welcome To The Jungle, appears to be off to a promising start at the box office. The film has already collected Rs 1 crore in advance bookings for its paid previews and opening day, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Speaking to NDTV, Bala said, "As of this morning, the film has registered advance bookings worth around Rs 1 crore for the paid previews on June 25 and its opening day."

The early figures indicate a positive response for the ensemble comedy, which features a star-studded cast led by Akshay Kumar.

When asked whether Welcome To The Jungle would pose strong competition to Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga at the box office, Bala noted that the two films cater to different audiences.

"They belong to different genres, so both films should be able to co-exist," he said.

About The Film

Welcome To The Jungle has been granted a UA 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh and Urvashi Rautela. Phew!

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali, Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 26.

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