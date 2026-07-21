Sudhir Pandey Reveals He Tried Contacting Akshay Kumar Through His Manager, Got No Response

Veteran actor Sudhir Pandey has revealed that he once tried reaching out to Akshay Kumar in the hope of meeting him, but never received a response. The actor opened up about the experience during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his podcast.

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During the interview, Kannan pointed out that Sudhir Pandey had previously worked with Akshay Kumar in films such as Tees Maar Khan (2010), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), and Mission Raniganj (2023). He then asked whether Pandey would ever request the superstar to consider him for a role suitable to his age and experience.

Responding to the question, Sudhir Pandey admitted that he could make such a request but has never directly done so.

"Kaha toh ja sakta hai par maine kaha nahi abhi tak. Itna toh keh hi sakta hoon ki dekho bhai agar mere layak koi character ho, dekhna ye woh. Itna toh keh hi sakta hoon par chakkar kya hojata hai ki again waha tak pahoch na..."

(You can say that, but I haven't said it yet. I can at least tell him, 'If there is any role suitable for me, please keep me in mind.' I can say that much. But the real issue is reaching that stage and getting through to him.)

The actor then recalled trying to contact Akshay Kumar through his manager, Zenobia Kohla. He had obtained her phone number during a film shoot, but his attempts did not lead anywhere.

"Ek dobar woh office ka number tha shayad dial kiya tha, landline number nahi tha, uske manager ka tha. Unka number tha mere paas. Shooting ke time liya tha, usme kiya tha 2-3 bar par koi response nahi aaya tha."

(I had once dialled what I believe was his office number. It was not a landline; it belonged to his manager. I had got the number during a shoot. I called two or three times but received no response.)

Pandey added that he also tried contacting a secretary but was unable to connect.

"Fir unka hi koi secretary shayad, Vedang Bali shayad, uska number tha nahi. Uska father ko janta tha main achchhe se. Kisine secretary ka number diya tha pata nahi galat tha ya kya tha."

(There was also a secretary, perhaps someone named Vedang Bali. I knew his father quite well. Someone had given me the secretary's number, but I don't know whether it was incorrect or what the issue was.)

When Siddharth Kannan asked how he felt after not getting through, the veteran star said he did not take the matter personally and had only wanted to meet the actor casually.

"Kuch nahi. Maine aisehi casual call kar diya tha ki aisehi kahin aas pass aap shoot kar rahe ho, toh aapse milna chahta hoon. Aisa socha tha ki bolunga. Fir connect hi nahi hopaya. Maine kaha chhoro abhi kya kare," said the actor.

(Nothing really. I had made a casual call because I wanted to tell him that if he was shooting somewhere nearby, I would like to meet him. That was what I had planned to say. But we never connected, so I decided to let it go and move on.)



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