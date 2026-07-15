<i>Haiwaan</i> First Look Posters Out: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan's Intense Avatars Promise A Gripping Thriller

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are back together on the big screen after nearly two decades, and their first look from Haiwaan has already grabbed attention. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled a set of character posters, introducing the lead stars in intense new avatars and offering a glimpse into the dark world of the upcoming film.

Sharing the posters on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, "One sees everything, One misses nothing, Haiwaniyat ab nahin rukegi! #Haiwaan arrives in cinemas on 11th September!"

The first-look posters present both actors in rugged and fierce avatars. Akshay Kumar is seen with a stern expression, dressed in dark clothing, hinting at a mysterious and determined character.

Saif Ali Khan's look is equally striking, with an intense gaze and a rough appearance that suggests he plays a complex role. The remaining posters focus on the tension between the two characters, featuring shadowy visuals and a dark colour palette.

The makers shared five posters in total. While three introduce the film's lead characters, the other two tease the conflict at the heart of the story without giving away too much.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is the official Hindi remake of the acclaimed 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam. The screenplay has been co-written by Rohan Shankar and Abhilash Nair, while Pritam has composed the music.

Haiwaan marks Akshay and Saif's first film together since Tashan (2008). Before that, the pair appeared in popular films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Keemat and Aarzoo.

The film is set to hit cinemas on September 11.

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