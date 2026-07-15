Akanksha Chamola Rejects Ram Kapoor's Suggestion: 'Won't Take Second Marriage Advice From Gaurav'

Calling herself "asexual" on the Netflix reality show Lock Upp 2, Akanksha Chamola keeps the possibility of a second marriage open. Recently, during an episode, when co-contestant Ram Kapoor said Akanksha could take second-marriage advice from Gaurav Khanna, she immediately rejected the suggestion.

Ram Kapoor said, "Gaurav Khanna is a good guy. He's a good man. Did he mistreat you?"

Akanksha replied, "No" to both questions.

Ram added, "It's similar to Gautami's situation. Her first husband is a good guy. He did nothing wrong. That will also help you. If you need second-marriage advice, Gaurav is the best."

Akanksha immediately responded, "It's not about society. I'd never take marriage advice from Gaurav."

Ram stated, "But I'll tell you one sad thing about this country. In certain communities, they won't rent to her because she's single, divorced, or a woman. You can't be happy with the wrong guy. You need a guy who can do it. It is not easy to handle a girl like you. It's challenging. Gautami challenges my a** every day. But it is a pleasure because I want to do it. That's the kind of guy you need, and it won't be easy in India."

Main Akeli Rehne Wali Hoon

During a chat with co-contestant Pamela, Akanksha said, "I got married so young; I was 24 when I married." Pamela replied, "You are still young; you will find someone." Akanksha added, "I don't want to get married again. I think I am done. But for the first time in my life, main akeli rehne waali hoon. Like, not under my parents' roof or my husband's roof. I am going to have my own house. I am going to ride solo for life now."

Mera Maternal Instinct Kabhi Nahi Tha

In follow-up episodes, Akanksha Chamola also explained why she opted for a divorce after a decade of marriage.

During a conversation with co-participants Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala on Lock Upp Season 2, Akanksha said, "Jab hum shaadi mein the, mera maternal instinct kabhi nahi tha (When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct). But I was open to discovering it, and it was never shut down. Gradually, however, I realised that I am not meant for it, and he was okay with that. But I guess, in time, that shifted."

'This Is Called Asexuality'

Recently, Akanksha said that after divorcing Gaurav, she won't remarry. Akanksha, who had past relationships with women, also said she would not be with women or men romantically. She called herself "asexual."

She said, "Sexuality keeps changing. Aap ke phases ke upar hota hai ki... mera abhi divorce ho raha hai, mujhe abhi kisi se sex nahi chahiye. Ladkiyon ke saath bhi nahi chahiye, aadmiyon ke saath bhi nahi chahiye. Mera alag phase chal raha hai; isey asexual kaha jaata hai (It depends on your life phase. I am now going through a divorce and I don't want sex now, neither from men nor from women. This is called asexuality)."

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola married on November 24, 2016, in Gaurav's hometown of Kanpur. Akanksha Chamola has featured in popular television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Crime Patrol.

Also Read | Akanksha Chamola Says She Wants Neither Men Nor Women After Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Calls Herself 'Asexual'