Actor Anuj Sachdeva Criticises Hina Khan And Rubina Dilaik For Discussing Gaurav Khanna's Personal Life

A discussion about Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's personal life has sparked a fresh controversy on social media. Actors Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently spoke about the couple's decision not to have children on their new show The POV.

As the conversation shifted to Akanksha's comparison of raising a pet and raising a child, Hina said, "Bachche bhot bada debate hai." Rubina then asked, "Bachche aur apne puppies are same?" Rocky responded, "I absolutely disagree. I don't think you can ever equate a human child with any animal child."

Explaining his opinion further, Rocky added, "I can love a f*ing furniture, I don't care. Attachment is a separate thing," implying that emotional attachment to a pet does not make it equivalent to having a child.

Anuj Sachdev Reacts

The clip soon went viral, prompting Anuj Singh Sachdev to share it on social media and express his disappointment over the remarks.

Reacting to the discussion, Anuj wrote, "It must be exhausting for them carrying around that much hatred in their heart where empathy was expected while comparing someone's pet at home to a "FUCKING FURNITURE"! I feel sad for you all that you could not get your parents love to understand that people get ATTACHED to the ones they LOVE."

"One almost pities on the children growing up in such homes where compassion is dead. Clearly, commenting on Gaurav Khanna's personal life is the only way some of these can trend for five minutes before fading back into irrelevance. Sad."

About Akanksha And Gaurav

Akanksha and Gaurav got married on November 24, 2016, in a grand three-day wedding celebration in Gaurav's hometown, Kanpur. Over the years, the couple often supported each other publicly and were seen cheering each other on during important milestones in their careers.

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