Hema Malini On Whether Deepika Padukone Is Perfect To Star In Her Biopic: 'If She Wants, She Can'

During an event celebrating her 60-year career in films, Hema Malini expressed her admiration for Deepika Padukone and said the actor would be a fitting pick to play her in a biopic.

Speaking at a commemorative event in Mumbai, Hema was asked who she would like to see play her if a film based on her life were ever made. Responding to the suggestion of Deepika, she said, "If she wants, she can do it. Anybody can do it. Deepika is a beautiful, talented girl."

The connection between the two actors goes back several years. In 2017, Hema had invited Deepika to launch her biography, Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl, written by Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

Deepika's association with Hema is also reflected in her debut film, Om Shanti Om (2007), where one of her characters, Shantipriya, drew inspiration from Hema's iconic image as Bollywood's "Dream Girl."

Hema made the remarks during Hema Malini - Live In Concert: Celebrating the Dream Girl's Diamond Jubilee - 60 Glorious Years In Cinema, held at Mumbai's Shanmukhananda Hall on Friday.

Produced and directed by RJ Anirudh, the charity concert also included a special tribute to Hema's late husband, veteran actor Dharmendra, who died in November 2025 at the age of 89.

During the event, Hema also remembered her late mother and former manager, Jaya Chakravarti, crediting her for playing a key role in shaping her journey in cinema. "I'm thankful to my mother; she stood by me. I believe mothers play an important role in the life and career of their children. My family was with me, and that is why I was able to grow," said Hema.



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