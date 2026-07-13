Bhagyashri Borse On Growing Up In A Lower Middle-Class Family: "We Come From Zero"

Actor Bhagyashri Borse has opened up about her childhood, recalling the financial struggles her family faced while she was growing up.

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The Lenin actor shared that her father lost his job around the time she was born, leaving the family to navigate years of financial hardship.

Speaking on Honest Townhall, Bhagyashri reflected on her upbringing and said her parents worked tirelessly to provide for their children despite limited means.

"I've seen a very different side of life the day I was born. My family, my parents are from a lower middle-class background," said Bhagyashri.

"I've never seen stability the way we see it these days. I've always seen things go wrong with them. I've always seen them fighting to do the right thing for their children and consistently not give up. Because we come from zero," she added.

The actor also recalled how, as a child, she gradually began to understand the value of money by watching her parents carefully manage household expenses.

"As a child, you don't even know what money is. Growing up, you don't know how important money is. All you care about is food, play around outside, and chill. Actually, I've seen a journal of Rs 10 green chilli, Rs 10 spinach. They used to literally count, 'If we've spent Rs 300 this week, how do we maintain the next week?' You see your parents struggle and work really hard for you," Bhagyashri Borse said.

Sharing one of her most emotional memories, Bhagyashri said seeing her father ask for work had a lasting impact on her.

"I've seen my dad request someone, 'Please give me a job. I have two daughters.' As a small baby, you don't want to see your father talk like that," confessed Bhagyashri.

"In my head, the only thing was this is not going to happen to my father ever again. I need to grow up and make sure his head is held this high always. It's sad, but it's been an inspiration to go forward in life. Whatever ambition there is inside, it's for parents," she added.

Background

Bhagyashri was born in Aurangabad and spent seven years of her school life in Lagos, Nigeria, before returning to India.

She later moved to Mumbai, where she pursued modelling alongside a bachelor's degree in management studies.

She began her acting career with brief appearances in Yaariyan 2 and Chandu Champion before landing her first lead role opposite Ravi Teja in Mr Bachchan.

Since then, she has appeared in films including Kingdom, Kaantha and Andhra King Taluka.

Most recently, Bhagyashri starred opposite Akhil Akkineni in Lenin, which hit theatres on July 10. She will next be seen alongside Sivakarthikeyan in the Tamil action film Seyon.