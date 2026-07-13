Mahesh Manjrekar's Wife Medha, 58, Reveals Cancer Diagnosis In Emotional Post: "Never Walked Through It Alone"

Marathi actor Medha Manjrekar, wife of filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer. The actor shared the news through an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, along with pictures from the hospital.

Shedding light on her cancer journey, Medha said she chose to focus not on the illness itself but on the people who stood by her throughout the difficult period.

The 58-year-old actress started her post with, "There are journeys in life that change you forever. This has been one of them. As one phase of my treatment comes to an end and my birthday approaches, I find myself looking back. Not at the diagnosis. Not at the surgery. Not at the chemotherapy. Not at the radiation."

She added, "I remember grace. I remember the invisible hands that carried me every single day. People often ask me, 'How did you get through it?' The answer is simple. I never walked through it alone. Every time I felt I couldn't take another step, someone appeared to walk beside me. Looking back, I know those weren't coincidences. That was God's way of holding my hand."

The actor said the experience strengthened her faith and taught her the value of surrendering to life's challenges.

"During this journey, I realised that God doesn't always appear before us in a divine form. He came into my life as my Gurus, my doctors, my nurses, my family, my friends, and even as someone who was once a stranger but became a blessing. My Gurus taught me that surrender is not defeat-it is the highest form of faith. Once I surrendered, I stopped asking, 'Why me?' and simply trusted that every challenge carried a deeper purpose."

Medha also penned an emotional note for her daughters, Saiee Manjrekar and Gauri Ingawale, thanking them for supporting her through the treatment.

Addressing her daughters, she wrote, "To my daughters...A mother spends her life believing she will always be the one holding her children's hands. This journey reminded me that one day, without even realising it, the children begin holding their mother's hand. Thank you for holding mine."

She also expressed gratitude to her husband, Mahesh Manjrekar, for standing by her during one of the most challenging phases of her life.

"To Mahesh...Thank you for simply being there. Some journeys are never meant to be walked alone..."

The actor further thanked her family and close friends, recalling how they supported her emotionally and physically throughout her treatment.

"And then there was my tribe...My sister. My co-sister. My incredible friends. You rewrote the meaning of love ... You didn't just stand by me. You showed up. You came home. You took turns being with me. You made me laugh. You prayed with me. You distracted me. You made sure I never had to face my hardest days alone. Some of you even travelled across continents just to spend time with me."

Sharing small yet meaningful gestures that helped her cope during treatment, Medha added, "When treatment took away my appetite, someone always knew what I could eat. A box of dhoklas Soft idlis. gulpapdi, Pani puri on the day I suddenly craved it. Simple food... Wrapped in extraordinary love. One friend suggested I drink my cranberry juice from a champagne glass. A tiny change in presentation... A big change in perspective."

Medha, who has largely stayed away from social media in recent months, received an outpouring of support from the Marathi film industry after her post went viral. Actors Swwapnil Joshi, Neena Kulkarni, and Nehha Pendse were among those who wished her a speedy recovery.

Medha Manjrekar is known for her work in several acclaimed Marathi films as well as a few Hindi movies.



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