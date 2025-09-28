Mahesh Manjrekar's First Wife Deepa Mehta Dies, Son Satya Pens Emotional Note

Deepa Mehta, the first wife of actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar and a renowned costume designer, has died. The news was confirmed by her son, Satya Manjrekar, who shared an old photograph of his mother on social media with the emotional note, "I miss you mumma."

Early Life And Family

Deepa Mehta and Mahesh Manjrekar, who met during their college days, tied the knot in 1987. The couple had two children, daughter Ashwami Manjrekar and son Satya Manjrekar. Their marriage ended in 1995, and both children continued to live with their father.

Deepa Mehta was also a successful entrepreneur, running the saree brand Queen of Hearts, which gained popularity in both the Marathi film industry and Bollywood. Her daughter Ashwami models for the brand and is exploring a career in acting.

Mahesh Manjrekar's Extended Family

After his separation from Deepa, Mahesh Manjrekar married actress Medha Manjrekar. The couple has a daughter, Saiee Manjrekar, who debuted in Bollywood with Dabangg 3 and went on to star in films like Major and Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. Mahesh's step-daughter, Gauri Ingawale, is also an actress, known for films such as Panghrun, De Dhakka 2, and more.

Meanwhile, Mahesh and Deepa's children, Ashwami and Satya, have continued their journey in the entertainment industry.

