"Young" Farhan Akhtar Suggested To Change The Ending Of <i>Fire</i>, Reveals Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi treated her fans to an anecdote as she reunited with her Fire team. Shabana Azmi shared an image with her Fire co-star Nandita Das and director Deepa Mehta on Instagram on Thursday. All three women are dressed in black. Shabana Azmi revealed that the ending of the film was changed after a "young Farhan" Akhtar suggested to do so.

What's Happening

"The #Fire trio! 25 years later .. The film continues to be a point of reference all over the world . Few know that it had a different ending . It was young @faroutakhtar who advised that the ending should be changed to what is finally kept ..," wrote Shabana Azmi.

"Also it was originally to be shot in Hindi but the dialogue didn't ring true. So literally 2 days before the shooting Deepa Mehta decided to keep the original English greatly approved by producer Bobby Bedi . Thank god the actors were bilingual and could rise to the challenge!" the film veteran added.

Fire was released in 1996. It was the first of Deepa Mehta's element triology. It was succeeded by Earth (1998) and Water (2005).

About The Film Fire

Fire is loosely based on Ismat Chughtai's 1942 story, Lihaaf (The Quilt). It is hailed as one of the first mainstream Bollywood films to explicitly show homosexual relations.

The film was headlined by Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das's powerful performances.

After the film released, several protests were staged, prompting conversations around homosexuality and the freedom of speech.

In A Nutshell

Almost after three decades of its release, Shabana Azmi shared that the ending of Deepa Mehta's film Fire was changed following the suggestion of Farhan Akhtar.