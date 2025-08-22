Man Who Shot At Elvish Yadav's Gurugram House Arrested In Police Encounter

One of the two men who fired dozens of shots at the controversial YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav's house in Gurugram last week has been arrested during a police encounter in Faridabad this morning.

The accused, identified as Ishant alias Ishu Gandhi, fired more than half a dozen rounds at the Faridabad Crime Branch team with an automatic pistol. In retaliation, the cops shot him in the leg. He was subsequently arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to officials, he is a resident of Jawahar Colony in Faridabad.

The firing incident took place on August 17 when three masked men arrived at Mr Yadav's house in Sector 56 around 5:30 am and fired at least 25 bullets. Mr Yadav was not at home at the time of the incident. According to the police, he had gone outside Haryana for some work. However, the caretaker of the house and some family members were inside, but no one was injured.

CCTV footage showed the three men arriving on a bike outside the house. A few minutes later, two of them began shooting at the YouTuber's house. They then took a pause - for what supposedly looked like for loading their guns, and continued to shoot at the residence. They fled the scene immediately.

Hours after the incident, the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang took responsibility for the firing in a social media post, accusing the YouTuber of promoting gambling. The gang is reportedly led by Portugal-based fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau.

"Today, the bullets that were fired at Elvish Yadav's house were fired by us, Neeraj Faridpur and Bhau Ritoliya. Today, we have introduced ourselves to him. He has ruined many homes by promoting betting. And all these social media bugs, we are warning that if anyone is found promoting betting, they can get a call or a bullet at any time. So all those who are into betting, be ready," the post read.

NDTV, however, could not confirm the authenticity of the post.

Mr Yadav, in a statement on Instagram, assured his fans that both he and his family are safe.

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concern are truly appreciated. Thank you," he said.