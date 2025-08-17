CCTV Shows 2 Men Raining Bullets On Elvish Yadav's Gurugram House

CCTV footage surfaced showing two men firing at the controversial YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav's house in Gurugram on Sunday morning.

The one-minute clip shows three masked men arriving outside Elvish Yadav's house on a bike around 5:30 am. A few minutes later, two of them began raining bullets at the YouTuber's house. They then took a pause - for what supposedly looked like for loading their guns, and continued to shoot at the residence. One of the shooters even stood on the main gate and opened fire.

At least over 25 shots were fired at Mr Yadav's house.

The three men fled the scene immediately.

Mr Yadav was not at home at the time of the incident. According to the police, he had gone outside Haryana for some work. However, the caretaker of the house and some family members were inside, but no one was injured.

Hours after the incident, the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang took responsibility for the firing in a social media post, accusing the YouTuber of promoting gambling. The post featured two gun illustrations and the text 'BHAU GANG SINCE 2020'. The gang is reportedly led by Portugal-based fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau.

"Today, the bullets that were fired at Elvish Yadav's house were fired by us, Neeraj Faridpur and Bhau Ritoliya. Today, we have introduced ourselves to him. He has ruined many homes by promoting betting. And all these social media bugs, we are warning that if anyone is found promoting betting, they can get a call or a bullet at any time. So all those who are into betting, be ready," the post read.

NDTV, however, cannot confirm the authenticity of the post.

Mr Yadav's father, who was inside the house at the time of the firing, said they were sleeping when they heard the shots being fired.

"We heard a sound around 5.30 in the morning. When we came outside and looked, we saw that bullets had been fired. Then we immediately checked the CCTV. We found that there were two people involved for sure, and probably a third one too. We informed the police," Ram Avtar Yadav said.

Mr Yadav's father added that he was not aware of his son being involved in any gambling promotion and that he had not received any threat.

Mr Yadav has not yet filed a police complaint, officials said.