Mahesh Manjrekar Reveals Which Role He Wants Shah Rukh Khan To Play In An Extraordinary Film

Mahesh Manjrekar recently revealed his love and admiration for Shah Rukh Khan. He also revealed the one extraordinary film which he believes is perfect for Shah Rukh Khan.

Mahesh Manjrekar told Pinkvilla, "There is one actor who, as an actor, is very underrated but I feel he is brilliant, is Shah Rukh Khan. As an actor, he is extraordinary. He is so easy in front of the camera."

When questioned about directing SRK for a film, Manjrekar said that he has a script where King Khan plays the role of a paid assassin.

The filmmaker shared, "It's a brilliant film where I want him to play a paid assassin. Extraordinary film. As I said, they must have graduated in economics, then somewhere he has come here, so he's always well dressed, and has a rimless glass ka chashma. And he believes ki he is the best today because he plans everything routinely. It's a very very very good rule."

Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen attending Aadar Jain and Alekha's wedding in Mumbai. The pictures had gone viral in no time on social media.

Shah Rukh's last release was Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani, alongside Taapsee Pannu. While there have been many rumours about his next film King with Suhana Khan, no official announcement has been made yet.

Shah Rukh's son is gearing up for his directorial debut titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood, dropping on Netflix.