Sunita Ahuja Won't Leave Govinda Despite Cheating Rumours: '<i>Koi</i> Hero <i>Doodh Ka Dhula Nahi Hoga</i>'

Sunita Ahuja is the first contestant to exit the Netflix reality show Lock Upp on health grounds. Govinda and their daughter Tina Ahuja appeared to escort her out of the show. Sunita had spoken about Govinda's alleged affairs during her short stint on the show. During a recent conversation, Sunita clarified that she wouldn't leave Govinda at any cost, even though her trust and love have been challenged time and again.

“Bharosa bahut badi cheez hai. Merko nahi lagta ki film industry ka koi bhi hero doodh ka dhula hoga. Humse zyada toh woh log heroines ke saath time bitate hain. Toh yeh aapke pyaar par depend karta hai ki aap kaise lete ho (Trust is a big thing. I don't think any hero in the industry has a clean image. They spend more time with heroines than with us. So it depends on you how you take it),” Sunita told The Free Press Journal.

“Maine hamesha kaha hai ki, to become an actor's wife, aapko apna dil pathar ka rakhna padta hai. Main jab 15 saal ki thi, tab Govinda se pyaar kiya tha. Aaj 56 saal ki ho gayi hoon aur aaj bhi unse utna hi pyaar karti hoon. Maine unhe itni baar maaf kiya hai. Maine bhi kabhi kuch galtiyan ki hongi. Woh hamesha kehte hain, ‘Yeh meri biwi nahi hai, bacchi hai.' Pyaar agar dil se hota hai, toh insaan maaf karke nikal jata hai (I have always said that to become an actor's wife you have to make your heart of stone. When I was 15, I fell in love with Govinda. I am now 56 and I love him just the same. I have forgiven him so many times. I may have made mistakes too. He always says, ‘She is not my wife, she is my child.' If love is true, people tend to forgive),” Sunita added.

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja's Relationship Came Under Scanner

Rumours of Govinda and Sunita's divorce have been swirling online since last February.

Speculation about Govinda and Sunita's relationship troubles gained momentum after Sunita Ahuja shared personal details in a few recent interviews.

Amid these rumours, an ETimes report quoted a source as saying, "Sunita apparently had sent a separation notice a few months ago, but there has been no movement since then."

Reports also suggested that the couple reconciled last year.

On Ganesh Chaturthi last year, the couple posed together in front of media. Sunita said, "Aaj itna close, close... agar kuch hota toh hum itne nazdeek hotey? Humaari dooriyan hoti! Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta hain, chahe upar se koi aa jaaye bhagwan aa jaaye, koi shaitaan aa jaaye. Koi nahi alag kar sakta hai. (If something had happened between us, would we be so close today? There would have been distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God or a devil comes down.)"

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. The duo kept their marriage under wraps until after their daughter, Tina, was born in 1988. Years later, they welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.

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