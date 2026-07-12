Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja, Son Yash Ahuja To Make Bollywood Debut Together In Ektaa Kapoor's Film

Actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, and their son, Yash Ahuja, are all set to make their Bollywood debut together.

What's Happening

The mother-son duo will be launched in a film backed by producer Ektaa Kapoor, which is scheduled to release in September this year.

Speaking to ANI, Sunita shared that she will be seen playing Yash's mother in the film, making it a unique launch for the family.

"Main Yash ke saath picture kar rahi hoon. September mein picture release hogi. Main Ektaa Kapoor ko bahut pyaar karti hoon. Unki wajah se maine Netflix ka show kiya, aur main unse bahut pyaar karti hoon. Woh bhi mujhe bahut pyaar karti hain. Yash ki picture mein main uski maa ka hi role kar rahi hoon," she said.

She added, "Shayad industry mein pehli baar aisa hoga ki maa aur beta ek saath launch ho rahe hain. (I'm working on a film with Yash, which is slated to release in September. I have immense love and respect for Ekta Kapoor. It was because of her that I did a Netflix show, and we share a wonderful bond. In Yash's film, I'm playing his mother. Perhaps I think it's the first time in the industry that a mother and son are being launched together)."

Background

Sunita also appealed to fans to extend the same love and support to her son as they have always shown her.

"Main bas itna kehna chahti hoon ki aap sab mere bete Yash ko bhi wahi pyaar aur aashirwad dijiye jo aapne hamesha mujhe diya hai," she said.

This will mark Yash Ahuja's first film in Bollywood. Sunita will also be making her acting debut on the big screen with the project.

Govinda and Sunita's daughter, Tina Ahuja, had previously made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Second Hand Husband.

Sunita was recently seen in Netflix's reality show Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, where she formed close bonds with several contestants, including actor Ram Kapoor.

