How Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Bought For Rs 18 Crore, Became A Rs 300-Crore Landmark

Some call it fame, some call it luck; many, however, attest it to manifestation. The King's dream.

Shah Rukh Khan is a celebrated emotion for more reasons than one today. Put simply - from romance to a larger-than-life screen presence to an insane fan-following, what's also synonymous with his stardom is his mansion Mannat, bought for Rs 18 crore and now valued at Rs 300 crore today.

His dream house - Mannat - is back in the news after an update earlier today that the Khans have received clearance to add two more storeys to the gargantuan six-storey structure. The Supreme Court decision came after a legal challenge to the clearance; the plea was dismissed, clearing the way for the additional floors.

In April 2025, Shah Rukh Khan and his family temporarily relocated from Mannat to a luxury apartment in Pali Hill, Bandra, named Puja Casa, just before the extensive renovation work began.

And once again, Mannat has all our attention.

Back In Time - Mannat's History

The seed of Shah Rukh Khan's dream of buying Mannat was planted in 1997. The stupendous Bandstand bungalow, then known as Villa Vienna, caught his eye while he was filming the song Chaand Taare for Yes Boss. He was shooed away by security back then, and the star in the making joked with his crew that the property would be his one day.

That day arrived in 2001, when Shah Rukh Khan bought the iconic sea-facing heritage property from Gujarati businessman Nariman Dubash; it had been owned by the Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust. As celebrity wealth manager Deepak Hiro Vazirani said in a podcast with Sharan Hegde reported by The Indian Express, Mannat was purchased for Rs 18 crore, a sum now valued at Rs 300 crore.

Shah Rukh initially renamed it Jannat, but later called it Mannat after a string of massive successes. Mannat - a wish granted.

How Shah Rukh Khan Bought Mannat

Over the years, Mannat has become more than a six-storey mansion; it is synonymous with Shah Rukh Khan's ever-expanding stardom. Be it Eid or the actor's birthday, thousands flock to Bandstand, pouring their love on him against the towering backdrop of Mannat that refuses to dim its aura.

In a light-hearted chat once, Shah Rukh described how he bought Mannat, "With lots and lots of pain. Borrowing money and doing lots of ads. Lots of weddings and shows, inane ones, most of them. But it's nice to have bought it. To have a roof over my head, not to worry about my children's future. I have never had a house. Being from Delhi, everybody lived in a bungalow. I didn't think it was a big deal. I didn't realise in Mumbai, normally people live in apartments and they are very expensive. So yeah, it took me five to six years of taking advances from people and working for them at much lower rates to buy this house for myself."

How Gauri Stepped In As Mannat's Interior Designer

Before buying Mannat, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan lived in a 3BHK at Shree Amrit Apartments on Carter Road, seventh floor, A wing, while they awaited the birth of their first child, Aryan Khan, according to Deshnama.

They bought Mannat in 2001, and it was Gauri Khan's effort to make it a home that eventually led her to a professional career in interior design, a role for which she is well respected.

As the couple did not have enough funds to furnish the multi-storey palatial home, Gauri sourced and curated pieces that would transform Mannat into the modern sanctuary the Khans call home.

Gauri infused Italian influences into a neo-classical palette, envisioning interiors that felt warm rather than museum-like.

From design fairs such as Salone del Mobile in Milan and Maison & Objet in Paris to London boutiques, she sourced furniture and eclectic pieces that elevated Mannat's interiors.

Like its many floors, Mannat's interiors are layered with accents. The ground floors host the family's public life while the upper floors offer more privacy.

Over the years the interiors have evolved from classic to more maximalist. Colour palettes and even the much-discussed nameplate have changed - from a bright, diamond-studded design to more subtle versions.

Shah Rukh Khan's library at Mannat is said to be where he spends most of his time when not working. It features floor-to-ceiling wooden bookshelves and a leather armchair. Other amenities include a fully equipped gym and a private theatre that astonish with their scale.

The 42-seater private auditorium is decked with vintage Bollywood posters and a slew of memorabilia, and adorned with plush recliner seating and a high-end sound system.

Neutral base tones such as beige, cream, white and brown have been contrasted with bolder hues like royal blues and deep browns. Elite Italian marble flooring and Murano glass chandeliers add to the aesthetic.

Gauri is said to be constantly updating Mannat's look - the latest additions include a stylish terrace garden and black-and-white minimalist corners to suit contemporary tastes of the younger household members.

It goes without saying how much hard work has gone into owning and living in Mannat. As Shah Rukh once said, buying Mannat was the hardest thing he had to do; he has a "house fetish" and always wanted a home.

Mannat - a king's dream that is now a lived emotion for many dreamers alike.