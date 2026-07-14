Zareen Khan Slams Photographers Over Inappropriate "Try The Dress" Remark In Viral Clip: "<i>Hadh Mein Rehna</i>"

Actress Zareen Khan recently lost her temper at an event and snapped at the photographers present. Things heated up when one of the photographers asked her to "try the dress", and she did not take it well. She immediately told them curtly to stay within their limits and that she would not tolerate such behaviour.

In a video that has now gone viral, Zareen Khan is seen attending the launch of a clothing brand in Mumbai. While she was showcasing a denim jacket and a dress, a photographer asked her to "try the dress".

Zareen Khan was visibly irritated as she replied, "Tum logon ke saamne? Woh nahi ho raha. (In front of everyone? That's not happening.)"

She added, "Faltugiri ki baatein mat karo mere saath, because I am not the one who is going to take that s**t, okay? Hadd mein rehna, sab ke sab. (Don't talk such nonsense to me because I'm not someone who's going to tolerate that, okay? Stay within your limits - all of you.)"

When Zareen Khan Hit Back At 'Obscene Comments' On Her Posts

Zareen Khan has always called out trolls where need be. Last year in October, the actress expressed her frustration over the vulgar emoticons and messages that appear in the comments section of her posts as soon as they go live, and asked in her video whether these were real people or bots.

In the video shared by Zareen Khan, she asked, "Hello everyone. Is this happening to you too? The moment I post something, such comments start flooding in. People post water and peach emojis; some write 'service available', 'boys come over', or even 'need a boyfriend, alone at home'."

She continued, "It doesn't matter what I share; people find a way to post disgusting remarks. Some comments are so filthy, it's shocking."

The caption of her post read, "Yeh kya chakkar hai.... Koi samjhaao please. Aur kya aap logon ke saath bhi yeh ho raha hai? Let me know in the comments." (What is this about? Please, someone explain it to me.)

How Fans Came To Support

Zareen Khan's fans soon took to the comments section to reveal that they, too, have dealt with similar online abuse. They urged her to ignore the trolls.

One person wrote, "People have lost all sense of decency. They write anything just for attention."

Someone else added, "This happens to everyone. Best is to ignore and move on."

About Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer in 2010, and went on to star in films such as Housefull 2, co-starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez and Riteish Deshmukh. She also featured in Hate Story 3, Aksar 2 and the horror film 1921. Zareen appeared in a song in Salman Khan's 2011 film Ready and has also starred in Punjabi films like Jatt James Bond and Daaka.

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