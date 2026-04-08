Zareen Khan's Mother Dies At 65 In Mumbai Due To Organ Failure

Zareen Khan's mother, Parveen Khan, died after a prolonged illness on April 8 in Mumbai, her team said in a statement. She was 65 years old and died due to organ failure after being ill for a long time.

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The statement issued by Zareen's team stated, "This is to inform that our beloved Ms Parveen Khan, mother of Zareen Khan and Sana Khan, has departed peacefully to her heavenly abode on the 8th of April." The statement also provided information about the funeral.

Zareen Khan had earlier spoken about her mother's health issues on social media. She regularly shared updates and requested her fans to pray for her mother's recovery and good health.

Last month, the Veer actor shared an update saying that while her mother had been moved out of the ICU, she remained hospitalised.

Urging her followers to continue praying for her mother, Zareen wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Mom's out of the ICU...but still in the hospital. Please continue keeping her in your duas/ prayers. Much needed (sic)," followed by a folded hands emoji.

Earlier, on February 23, Zareen posted an emotional message on social media while marking her Islamic birthday, which falls on the fifth day of Ramadan. In the post, she revealed that her mother was hospitalised and said her birthday celebrations would not take place.

She wrote, "It's the 5th of Ramadan today which is my Islamic Birthday. Those who know me closely know how much I love my Birthdays. This year too I had plans of celebrating this one in a certain way but unfortunately that's not going to happen as my Mom is hospitalised."

She further added, "I would request everyone of you to keep my Mom in your prayers as that's going to be the greatest gift for me," accompanied by folded hands, heart and sparkle emojis.

In October last year, the actor had also shared that her mother was hospitalised but later confirmed that she had been discharged.

Zareen has not yet made a public statement on the loss.