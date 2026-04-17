Zareen Khan Talks About Feeling 'Constant Ache And Emptiness' After Mother's Death

Actor Zareen Khan has broken her silence following the heartbreaking loss of her mother, Parveen Khan, reflecting with an emotional message on social media. In a poignant message, the actor reflected on her bond with her mother, expressing grief, gratitude, and the immense void left behind.

"My Mother, my first love, my best friend, my baby, my world, my everything.... It's been 10 days that you are gone."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zareen Khan ????????✨???????? (@zareenkhan)

Noting that she feels a "constant ache and emptiness" without her mother, Zareen further added, "I'm not gonna write some long caption for the world to read bcoz you know exactly what I'm going through right now without you. There's a constant ache and emptiness in my heart which is irreplaceable. Be the Chota baby you always were and enjoy your parents' love in Jannat... Until we meet again."

Zareen Khan's mother died on April 8, 2026.

Along with the post, Zareen also shared a video montage, featuring priceless moments with her mother, showcasing their strong and warm bond. The post quickly caught the internet's attention, with many offering heartfelt tributes and condolences to Zareen Khan.

On the work front, Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Salman Khan starrer Veer. She also featured in films like Ready, Housefull 2, Hate Story 2 and '1921'. She has also been a part of several music videos.