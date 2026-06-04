Nushrratt Bharuccha Reacts To Viral RCB Video Controversy: 'Calm Your Wild Thoughts Down'

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a series of Instagram Stories clarifying the truth behind her viral RCB IPL video that featured an allegedly "objectionable" audio clip. Four days after the incident, Nushrratt said the sound in the video came from a pet.

"So here's the reality... I was watching the match at my friend's house and their young puppy was making these crying sounds. This is the video made by my friend at the same time with the same sounds from another angle. (contd..)" Nushrratt clarified.

"This is the house where I was watching the match. This is the puppy. This is a video from that very night a while later. Fearing exactly what has happened, I was advised to delete that video and I did. People, calm your wild thoughts down!

"Owning a mobile phone doesn't empower harassment. Do not misinterpret or follow blindly. Think and act responsibly!" Nushrratt shared in a post.

The alleged video was shared on May 31 after RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) clinched its second IPL victory in a row. Nushrratt Bharuccha had shared a video on her Instagram Story capturing the moments of celebration that accompanied a confusing audio, leaving fans and followers to speculate about its source.

Last month, the actress celebrated her 40th birthday.

She posted a carousel of pictures from her intimate birthday bash. The party also marked a reunion with her Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star, Ishita Raj.

The two actresses were seen happily posing and dancing together. In the pictures, Nushrratt looked stunning in a bright pink strappy gown. She was seen dancing barefoot and having a ball. The birthday party was attended by Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Mrunal Thakur, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakuul Preet Kaur and others.

In terms of work, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in Chhorii 2.