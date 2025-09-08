Inside Nushrratt Bharuccha's Trip To Nashville And Top Things To Do There

Nushrratt Bharuccha is in a vacation mood. The actress has jetted off to the vibrant city of Nashville in Tennessee, USA. Safe to say, she is having the time of her life exploring the place and soaking in the beauty of the destination.

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram Stories, proving that she is a globetrotter by heart. The first snap captured the actress posing against the backdrop of the iconic RH Courtyard Restaurant. The place consists of an open-air space, adorned with fountains, natural light, and perfectly styled interiors straight out of a design magazine. They offer a curated menu of timeless classics for brunch, lunch and dinner and a selection of fine champagnes and wines.

Nushrratt Bharuccha is in Nashville. Photo: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha

In another image, Nushrratt Bharuccha relished an orange-based cocktail drink. She struck a chic pose at the table with a pair of quirky sunglasses. That's not all, Nushrratt also admitted to savouring yummy jalebis in Dallas.

What To Do When In Nashville

If Nushrratt Bharuccha's travel diaries have triggered your wanderlust, check out all the things to do in Nahsville before you pack your bags and take a trip to Nashville:

Visit Frist Art Museum

If you love art, the Frist Art Museum must be included in your travel itinerary. Housed in the Art Deco, this place is known for its dynamic exhibits, offering something new every day. You can enjoy both Renaissance masterpieces as well as contemporary installations.

Stroll On Broadway

A trip to Nashville is incomplete without strolling along the beautiful streets of Broadway. This famous trip is dotted with neon lights, lively bars, and loud country music spilling onto the sidewalks.

Explore the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Witness some of the impressive exhibits, rare recordings and glittering costumes from legends like Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton here. The interactive displays make the spot a must-visit for music-lovers

Wander Through Centennial Park's Parthenon

Situated at Centennial Park is the Parthenon, which is a full-scale replica of Athens. It's one of the quirkiest landmarks in Nashville and makes up for a great photo clicking spot. Inside, you will find a giant statue of Athena and an art gallery as well.